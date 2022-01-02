MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.53

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and traded as high as $8.70. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 40,244 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 256.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter.

About MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.