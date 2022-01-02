MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.53

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and traded as high as $8.70. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 40,244 shares trading hands.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%.
About MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
