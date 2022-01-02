Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Methanex for the fourth quarter have been stable over the past month. It restarted its Geismar 3 project, which is expected to enhance the asset portfolio and future cash generation. Its bottom-line performance is likely to gain on improvement in methanol pricing. High prices driven by the ongoing supply challenges in the methanol industry bodes well for Methanex. The resumption of production at its Chile 4 plant will boost production in fourth-quarter 2021. It is committed toward strengthening its balance sheet and maintaining its strong liquidity position. It expects to meet its financial commitments, while executing attractive growth opportunities. However, production outages are affecting its operations. Traditional methanol demand remains impacted by persisting tight market conditions. High debt level is another concern.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEOH. Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.23.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $39.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

