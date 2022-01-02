Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.83 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.18. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.23.

MEOH stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $603,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 58.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 374.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 376,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

