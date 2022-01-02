Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $420.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FB. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $336.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.84. The company has a market cap of $935.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 953,783 shares of company stock valued at $315,874,761. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 16.0% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 672,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $233,997,000 after buying an additional 26,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

