Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $122.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

