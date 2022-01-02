Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $74.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 81.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.