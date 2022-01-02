Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives GBX 229.50 Average PT from Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 229.50 ($3.09).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 185 ($2.49) to GBX 176 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 159.90 ($2.15) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 156.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The company has a market capitalization of £6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 139.87 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 228.09 ($3.07).

In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £11,060.70 ($14,868.53). Also, insider Peter Dilnot bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($67,105.79).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

