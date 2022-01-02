MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$12.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.60.

MEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

TSE:MEG traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.70. The company had a trading volume of 570,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,739. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

