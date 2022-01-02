McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $268.07 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $269.72. The stock has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.45.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.