MASQ Price Tops $0.19 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $89,420.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MASQ has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00059693 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.94 or 0.07847612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00075305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,548.62 or 0.99719065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00054772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007909 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,528,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

