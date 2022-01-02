Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

MPC stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

