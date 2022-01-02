Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

MRO stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

