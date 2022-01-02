Maple Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.66 or 0.00035200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maple has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $51.74 million and approximately $578,957.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maple Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,105,259 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

