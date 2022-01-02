MANTRA DAO (OM) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.28 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $63.28 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00044495 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005408 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 421,381,480 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.