Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 165 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,353 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Amundi bought a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NetApp by 1,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NetApp by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,347,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $91.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.86. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

