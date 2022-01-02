Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 8,792 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage accounts for 1.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after buying an additional 1,174,850 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 587,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 142,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 86,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 57,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

