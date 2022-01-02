Malaga Cove Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,778.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 189,355 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 22.7% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 95,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $851,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $302,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 160.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.34.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

