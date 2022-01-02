Malaga Cove Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Fastly by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $851,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,899 in the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FSLY opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $122.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

