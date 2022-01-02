Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $769,000 Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of -728.75 and a beta of 1.44. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

