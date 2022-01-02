Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $5.83 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 2.4% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 23.5% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,627 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $831.00.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,056.78 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,068.09 and a 200-day moving average of $841.45.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.