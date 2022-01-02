Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 64,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.4% during the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 116,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 41,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

