Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $177.57 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day moving average of $151.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

