M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.30% of M/I Homes worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.00.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

