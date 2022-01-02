Lua Swap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0626 on Exchanges

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

