LSV Asset Management Sells 9,400 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.60% of Tutor Perini worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 127,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 94,675 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 229,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 44,995 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 490,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 109,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after buying an additional 106,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.30. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

