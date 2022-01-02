LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.24% of PROG worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 10.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

