LSV Asset Management Raises Stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,127 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,012 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.48% of First Internet Bancorp worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 149,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 30,692 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after buying an additional 34,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $463.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

