LSV Asset Management Has $7.27 Million Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.45% of B. Riley Financial worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 68.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 353.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at about $942,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth about $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $88.86 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $90.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average is $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 80.02% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $381.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

