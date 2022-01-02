LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.43% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 35,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 60,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $780.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,088 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

