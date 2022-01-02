Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 215 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.