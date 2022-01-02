Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $50,713.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,968,338 coins and its circulating supply is 22,892,912 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.