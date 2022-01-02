Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells C$1,549,999.03 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03.

TSE L opened at C$103.64 on Friday. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$105.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$98.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.67.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.9600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on L. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.50.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

