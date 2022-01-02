Linde (ETR:LIN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $267.44

Linde plc (ETR:LIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €267.44 ($303.91) and traded as high as €306.00 ($347.73). Linde shares last traded at €306.00 ($347.73), with a volume of 464,349 shares.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($375.00) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($323.86) price target on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) price target on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($363.64) price target on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €325.00 ($369.32) price target on Linde in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €289.41 ($328.87).

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €289.34 and a 200-day moving average of €267.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

