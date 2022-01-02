Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 201.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth $48,686,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,945,000 after purchasing an additional 436,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bunge by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after purchasing an additional 301,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,591,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after buying an additional 288,434 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.97. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.