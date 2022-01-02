Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 54.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 20.0% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.38.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $234.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of -130.02 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

