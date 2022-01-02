Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $177.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.52 and its 200 day moving average is $168.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.80.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

