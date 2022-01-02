Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGEN opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.00 million, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGEN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

