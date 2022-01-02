Lincoln National Corp Trims Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in InMode were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in InMode by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in InMode by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,599 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in InMode by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

Get InMode alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.74.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The company had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.