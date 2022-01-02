Lincoln National Corp Has $1.24 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $253.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $2,864,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,250 shares of company stock worth $134,971,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.