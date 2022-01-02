Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 79,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 190,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

