Lightning (LIGHT) Price Down 22.9% This Week

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Lightning has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $159,324.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

