Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered Level One Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of LEVL stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $301.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $40.70.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 29.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,637,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth $536,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,415,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth $437,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

