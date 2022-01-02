Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

LEN opened at $116.16 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.77 and its 200-day moving average is $103.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

