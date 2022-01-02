Lamden Price Down 24.1% Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Lamden has a market cap of $14.37 million and approximately $668,862.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lamden has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

