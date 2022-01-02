Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.13.

LADR opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.