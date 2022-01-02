KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) PT Set at €77.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.50 ($86.93).

ETR KWS opened at €73.00 ($82.95) on Wednesday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €63.20 ($71.82) and a fifty-two week high of €80.90 ($91.93). The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of €73.03 and a 200-day moving average of €71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

