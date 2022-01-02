KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $38,025,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $294,552.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,737,960 shares of company stock worth $42,964,272.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 303,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,083. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

