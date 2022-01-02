Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €103.40 ($117.50).

KBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($106.82) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of KBX traded down €0.50 ($0.57) on Friday, reaching €86.90 ($98.75). 83,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €95.53. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €84.96 ($96.55) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($133.23).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

