Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KGFHY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec upgraded Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of KGFHY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.34. 50,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,482. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

