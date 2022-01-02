Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.3% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

